Daniel Farrell, The new version represents the biggest update to the F1 TV Pro platform since launch in 2018. Developed with Accenture’s Industry X group, utilising its connected product expertise, the Accenture Video Solution and AWS Products & Services. The update focuses on performance and quality, featuring an enhanced underlying platform, higher video quality and improved user experience.The improved features are designed to help fans control their viewing experience and make it easier to find new and archive content in F1 TV’s extensive collection, which features over 2000 hours’ worth of footage, and coverage of every Grand Prix in the last five decades. The F1 TV collection lets fans enjoy some of the sport’s most iconic moments in the Greatest Races series, find out more about F1 heroes, past and present including Michael Schumacher, through in-depth documentaries and get a glimpse of the stars of the future with the latest series of F2: Chasing the Dream.The new version is available immediately on the F1TV.com website and will be rolled out on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablet devices and Roku in the first half of the season. F1 TV for Apple TV, Android TV devices and Amazon Fire TV are currently in development and will also be launched later in 2021.As regards performance and quality improvements, users will now be able to enjoy streaming video at 1080p at 50fps for the first time and they will be able to cast F1 TV using Chromecast and AirPlay (iOS). Users now have full control over the live stream - play, pause or rewind to watch that overtake again, across every channel - including on-board cameras. An improved interface allows users easier ability to switch between F1 TV’s multiple additional streams, that is the Pit Lane Channel, Data Channel, Driver Tracker and On-board Cameras. A new, modern interface will allow users to browse and search more easily F1 TV’s archive content such as exclusive series and documentaries.F1 TV Pro is already available in 82 countries around the world but is also launching in Brazil from 9 March along with Slovakia and the Czech Republic.“We are delighted to be relaunching F1 TV ahead of the new season, with several upgraded features that will improve fans’ experience of the product and make our extensive collection of archive footage easier to watch than ever before,” said Ian Holmes, director of media rights at Formula 1, commenting on the launch. “Accenture has helped us take F1 TV to the next level and I’m very excited to see how it develops in the future as we continue to provide fans with more ways than ever to watch F1.” Daniel Farrell, Accenture Industry X, Intelligent Products & Platforms , added: “Accenture is proud to team with Formula 1 to relaunch F1 TV….the cloud-first platform with its live streams from over 20 track-side and on-board cameras has been designed with the high expectations of F1’s demanding customers in mind. We look forward to continuously innovating the product through the 2021 season and beyond to embed intelligence in the platform and connect a growing range of devices, all to deliver the most exciting and engaging fan experience possible.”