Maintaining the momentum that has seen the ad-free subscription video-on-demand service announce South Africa as its fifth global territory and appoint a new CEO for non-UK business, BritBox is to join Amazon Prime Video Channels.
The BBC Studios and ITV SVOD joint venture brings global audiences what is claimed to be an unrivalled collection of great British TV shows and the very best in British box sets, drama premieres and live events The collection includes brand new and recent programmes as well as classic British TV. Full box-sets include Downton Abbey, Broadchurch, Vera, Only Fools and Horses, three series of Gavin & Stacey and both series of Extras. BritBox is also the home of Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple and Poirot and reality shows such as Love Island and original exclusive content including Spitting Image, which will return for a second season later in 2021.
The service will now be available to Prime members in the UK with an add-on subscription in spring 2021 meaning that it will now be accessible on over 40 million devices, which, say the company, represents approximately 90% of video-on-demand homes.
“It’s great that we’re going to be offering UK Prime members access to the biggest British box sets with the addition of BritBox on Prime Video Channels,” said Julian Monaghan, director of Amazon Prime Video Channels Europe commenting on the deal. “BritBox is a great addition to our selection of entertainment on Prime Video Channels, giving customers even more choice to find the TV series they love.”
Added BritBox UK managing director Will Harrison: “We are excited to bring the very best British entertainment to an even wider audience through Amazon Prime Video Channels, especially as we launch even more original content in the spring, summer and beyond.”
