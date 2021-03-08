Days after warning in that the region’s poorly-performing economies have hit its pay-TV arena hard, Digital TV Research is predicting that the Latin America market will have 116 million subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) customers by 2026, up from 53 million recorded at the end of 2020.
In its Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts report, Digital TV Research expects that the Latin America region will witness a wave of major SVOD platform launches during 2021. Paramount+ has just launched and this will be followed by HBO Max and Star+ in June. Discovery+ is also expected expand in the region.
Examining where the market will likely take off, th study forecast that Brazil will contribute 44 million to the 2026 total, followed by Mexico with 29 million.
In terms of the leading SVOD companies, the Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts report noted that five US-based platforms - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO – are set to account for 90% of the region’s paying SVOD subscriptions by end-2026. Netflix is set to be the region’s leading service by 2026 with 49.07 million subs, followed by Disney+ on 33.277 million. A long way behind will be Amazon (14.442 million) and HBO (5.051 million). Claro Video will be the top local SVOD service generating 3.431 million customers by 2026.
By way of contrast, the firm’s Latin America Pay TV Forecasts report found that across Latin America, the number of pay-TV subscribers peaked at 72.2 million in 2017 and the total stood at 64.6 million at the end of 2020. A small improvement is expected after 2023, with the 2026 total at 65.1 million subscribers.
