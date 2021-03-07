 FreeCast taps Zixi to distribute live linear services | Infrastructure | News | Rapid TV News
Details
As it expands the reach of its video-on-demand (VOD) and pay-per-view (PPV) library online, FreeCast is to deploy Zixi’s software-defined video platform (SDVP) for B2B distribution of its live linear channels over IP networks.

SVDPLogo color 7Mar2021SDVP has been integrated with Google Cloud, using the Google Cloud infrastructure and platform capabilities, as well as Zixi APIs.FreeCast will use SDVP with SelectTV, its service designed for bandwidth distributors and device manufacturers, in order to help with live video delivery for the service’s clients. The software will enable FreeCast to adjust to varying network conditions and use forward error correction techniques for video transport over IP with what Zixi says will be minimal latency. SDVP will also provide DTLS and AES encryption, allowing for protected multicast transport and bandwidth efficiency.

In addition, FreeCast has installed Zixi’s ZEN Master control panel to manage and monitor streaming deployments, and configure and orchestrate live broadcast channels across protocols and the Zixi Enabled Network. It also allows for control of the edge, network and cloud with full telemetry visualisation of network streams.

The deployment of SDVP comes just as FreeCast announced that it was returning to retail store shelves as a complement to online shopping for its Streaming TV Kit OTT service. 
