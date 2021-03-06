Virtual production and image robotics specialist Mo-Sys Engineering and cloud broadcast graphics company HYPER Studios have created what they say is the first virtual production system with data-driven sports graphics.

StarTracker Sports Studio combines a complete virtual production system, based on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, and capable of generating moving camera virtual studios, augmented reality (AR), and extended reality (xR), with a HTML5 sports graphics system.

An ever-increasing number of sports broadcasters use virtual studios and AR with data-driven graphics, where each graphic type is generated by two separate graphics systems. However, rather than simply keying standard overlay graphics on top of a virtual set, sports broadcasters are now asking to integrate data-driven graphics inside the virtual studio – for example, making them appear inside a virtual monitor or synchronising them to an AR animation where the graphics need to match the style and branding of the AR virtual graphics.

StarTracker Sports Studio enables in-context design of photo-realistic virtual graphics with data-driven sports graphics, simplifying the creation and operation of this new approach to virtual sports graphic presentation.

Michael Geissler, CEO of Mo-Sys, said: “We have engaged with many sports broadcasters in order to capture the full spectrum of graphics functionality and workflows that they need now and going forwards, in order to cover major events. Working with HYPER Studios, we have designed a system that allows a sports broadcaster to create integrated and in-context virtual graphics content, and as a result produce more engaging and differentiated content for their viewers.”