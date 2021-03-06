Created by gamers for gamers, Gametoon will be offered in the English language and will be available to subscribers in the basic and basic 100 packages.



In addition to Gametoon, Vodafone Portugal already carries four other products from SPI/FilmBox including FightBox, which broadcasts combat sports and mixed martial arts; Fast&FunBox, which covers adrenaline sports; DocuBox HD for documentaries about different cultures and the wonders of our world; and FunBox UHD which consists of premium native UHD content devoted to nature, lifestyle, performing arts and music.



Commenting on the new deal, Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, said: “We are delighted to build on our agreement with our-long standing partner Vodafone Portugal to give them an even better TV offer to engage their subscribers.

“Gametoon is a one-of-a-kind product that speaks to the gaming community with engaging and authentic original content, brings quality gaming and eSports together in one place for gaming fans worldwide.”