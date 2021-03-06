Japan Cablecast, based in Tokyo, is a distributor of digital television broadcasts for cable stations. It chose and implemented TAG’s MCM-9000 in its Network Operations Center (NOC) to monitor 160 signals, working with DIGIcas, TAG’s Japanese partner.

All the streams, including MPEG-TS and OTT, are monitored 24/7/365; errors and problems are logged automatically and recorded by the system. Error reporting, as well as full control of the MCM-9000 by third party devices are achieved via the MCM-9000’s API.

“Until now, we had to convert IP streams to SDI for monitoring on a Multiviewer, and that was a problem, explained Nishizawa, chief manager, Japan Cablecast. “The TAG system allows us to bypass the IP to SDI conversion process and monitor the original MPEG-TS and OTT signals for video/audio compliance, as well as all other stream parameters, making the monitoring much more comprehensive and accurate while saving us time and increasing the efficiency of the staff.”

Added Adi Itzhaki, TAG VP sales: “We were delighted to work with our great partner, DIGIcas, on this exciting project. Japan Cablecast is a prime example of how TAG can save customers valuable time as well as money. The system streamlines the monitoring workflow process, addresses upgrades with ease and because it is all software, all IP, it offers JCC assurance that its investment is virtually futureproof.”