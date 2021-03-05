In a move that it says will complement its existing companies and provide further mission-critical software capabilities to its video service ecosystem, communications and media vertical market firm Lumine Group has acquired global content supply chain software provider TransMedia Dynamics (TMD).
Founded in 1998, TMD supplies services to media and entertainment, government and archive organisations and its customer base spans North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Its product suite of content supply chain software includes Mediaflex-UMS, Paragon for Archives, and Coeus Intelligent Media Archiving. These are designed to enable organisations of all sizes to acquire, manage and deliver many hundreds of Terabytes of content, with upwards of 50 million tasks automated annually for many of its leading media supply chain management customers.
The company’s major customers include Astro (Measat Broadcast Networks) Malaysia, Discovery Inc., National Film & Sound Archives of Australia, National Archives of Australia, RTÉ, Weigel, WildBrain, the US Senate and Yle.
Under the terms of the acquisition, TMD will remain as an autonomous operation under Lumine, continuing its existing customer relationships, and will now, says Lumine, have the ability to take advantage of its experience, best practices, and financial resources to strengthen the business in preparation to entertain possible future M&A of their own.
“TMD brings a wealth of expertise in the broadcast, media, and archive industries. We are excited to welcome this dynamic and innovative media business into Lumine, in order to complement our existing companies and provide further mission-critical software capabilities to our ecosystem,” remarked Lumine president of David Nyland.
“We are particularly impressed with TMD’s cloud-native architecture and deployment model, and the ability for customers to visually define their own workflows and tasks enabling ‘hyper-automation’. TMD takes away the need for cumbersome scripting and code development, bringing their solutions to market, enabling rapid realisation of value for their customers.”
“I have been building TMD for over 20 years. Since our beginning, TMD’s vision has been to provide the global media marketplace with a content supply chain management platform incorporating media, digital and production asset management with workflow orchestration and resource management,” added TMD executive chairman and founder Tony Taylor. “It was crucial that an acquiring partner would not only understand our business, but also our culture as an opportunity provider for the talent in our team. A key element to our decision is Lumine’s acquisition principle of ‘buy and hold forever,’ as well as their commitment to allowing us to maintain our corporate identity and accelerate the brand.”
