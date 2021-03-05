Live video streaming and remote production specialist LiveU is to offer customers four camera feeds from the courthouse media centre covering the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the George Floyd case.

Working in partnership with the Minneapolis Pool, LiveU will transport three courtroom camera ISO feeds and a switched clean feed and distribute them to global customers via its LiveU Matrix IP cloud video management and distribution platform.

The death of George Floyd sparked worldwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality. The highly anticipated trial will begin on 8 March.

Mike Savello, LiveU VP of Sales, Americas, said: “LiveU has been the trusted transmission solution for broadcasters to deliver high-quality high-profile breaking news to global audiences. This trial is one of the biggest global news events in the last few years. With Covid restrictions, it is crucial for our customers to get instant access to the content and quality video for their newscasts.

“The introduction of the LU800 production-level field unit has enabled our customers to effectively cover more ground by supporting up to four fully frame-synced feeds in high resolution from a single unit. LiveU Matrix increases efficiencies by letting news teams reliably share multiple live feeds across internal and cross-organizational endpoints through the public Internet. The combination of hardware and software tools provide a powerful all-in-one live transmission, content management, and distribution solution for our customers.”





