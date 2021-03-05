In a further indication of just how mainstream over-the-top services have become in the country, FreeCast is choosing retail store shelves to complement online shopping as the next channel for its Streaming TV Kit OTT service.











In the opinion of FreeCast CEO William Mobley, there was a “real need” for the product and the new channel in the market right now. “With the current economy, consumers are trying to spend less and get away from those pricey cable TV bills,” he said. “But every broadcaster and network is trying to recapture those audiences with direct-to-consumer offerings, leading to dozens of streaming services and consumer confusion. We put a complete solution in a single Super Entertainment App and we have experience selling a product like this via retail, so we're very confident with DPG's awesome team of reps to get it delivered." The US streaming TV aggregator and curator has signed a multi-year agreement with DPG Distribution, one of America's largest retail distribution networks to represent the latest version of Streaming TV Kit, with representatives directly managing product-buying relationships with national US retail chains.Streaming TV Kit includes a one-year pre-paid subscription to SelectTV's Entertainment Super App - F reeCast's OTT aggregated media service which is siad to combine all online video into a one-stop-shop - which works on most devices, an HDTV antenna, and 24/7 support from the Stream Team, for $24.99. The antenna will allow users to receive their local broadcast TV stations, while SelectTV offers access to streaming content, free and paid, channels and video, live and on-demand services. Together, says FreeCast, these technologies allow consumers to access their favourite content without “clunky” cable and satellite TV equipment or expensive monthly bills.As part of the deal, DPG Distribution will use its network of over 350 reps and more than 1,200 accounts to land the SelectTV Streaming Kit on the shelves of department stores, big-box retailers, drugstores, specialty shops, discount retailers, and more. Retail brands include Walmart, Target, Best Buy, CVS, Walgreens, Home Depot, Lowe's, Marshalls, Ross and HomeGoods.The new deal is the latest foray by FreeCast into the retail space. It had previously sold subscriptions to a previous product, Rabbit TV in 2013-2014, via leading US nationwide retailers and says that through this programme it had gained has “extensive” experience on-boarding and supporting in-store buyers of streaming TV products.In the opinion of FreeCast CEO William Mobley, there was a “real need” for the product and the new channel in the market right now. “With the current economy, consumers are trying to spend less and get away from those pricey cable TV bills,” he said. “But every broadcaster and network is trying to recapture those audiences with direct-to-consumer offerings, leading to dozens of streaming services and consumer confusion. We put a complete solution in a single Super Entertainment App and we have experience selling a product like this via retail, so we're very confident with DPG's awesome team of reps to get it delivered."