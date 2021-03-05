Cloud-based technology provider for broadcast TV and streaming TV, Amagi, has launched CLOUDPORTXpress, a self-service cloud playout platform aimed at content owners who want to create 24x7 linear OTT channels.

Users can subscribe to CLOUDPORTXpress on AWS Marketplace, which provides a curated digital catalogue with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Srinivasan KA, co-founder at Amagi, commented: “The streaming TV market has witnessed a blistering growth in the last 18 months, and continues to accelerate. Globally, many streaming TV platforms have come up providing audiences with flexible content viewing options, while attracting advertisers to shift their budgets to connected TV.

“This growth has encouraged content owners and studios to monetise their content library through linear channel creation and distribution. We see a huge opportunity to reaffirm our technology leadership in this segment by simplifying and accelerating cloud adoption.”

By subscribing to Amagi CLOUDPORTXpress, content owners can upload their video library to AWS Cloud, create programming schedules, add graphics and create a 24x7 linear channel anywhere, all through a web browser. The channel feed can then be further distributed to OTT platforms and virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distribution (vMVPD) platforms.

Srinivasan added: “CLOUDPORTXpress gives unmatched flexibility and control for content owners to spin up new channels, test audience preferences, expand their distribution footprint, and pace their growth as per demand. It helps content owners to optimise resources – financial, infrastructure, and personnel, and offers a cost-effective path to reach new audiences.”

Customers can benefit from Amagi’s technical integration with FAST TV platforms such as Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, Xumo, The Roku Channel, Plex, STIRR, Tivo, Redbox, Sling and VIZIO.