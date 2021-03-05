In what it says is a response to the high demands placed on home Wi-Fi as the pandemic continues, Vodafone has launched Pro Broadband, which it claims sets a new standard for home broadband.

Packages include broadband back-up, providing an unbreakable internet connection with the router automatically using Vodafone’s 4G mobile network if the fixed-line connection goes down; Super Wi-Fi, which delivers a signal into every room of the house using boosters; Wi-Fi Xperts, a team of engineers who Vodafone says will proactively monitor and fix any issues; and a Faster Fibre Promise, which means customers will get upgraded for free to full FTTP broadband as soon as it rolls out in their street, if not already available.

Prices start at £35 a month for average speeds of 35Mbps; customers can upgrade to Pro Xtra plans for an extra £8 a month, which includes a 4K Apple TV, unlimited landline and mobile calls, no in-contract price rises, and Apple TV+ which is included free for 12 months.

All Pro customers will receive free Norton anti-virus protection and parental controls for the first 12 months, then at half price for the next year.

Customers can choose to combine Pro Broadband with Vodafone mobile to create a fully integrated connectivity and entertainment package. By taking Pro Xtra Broadband with a 5G Unlimited Max Entertainment SIM, customers can get ‘unbreakable’ broadband at home, 5G mobile, Apple TV and a choice of Amazon Prime, Spotify Premium or YouTube Premium, for £73 a month.

Max Taylor, consumer director, Vodafone UK, said: “We’ve built Vodafone Pro Broadband to provide our customers with unbreakable broadband without breaking the bank. Our customers tell us that fast, reliable and secure connectivity is more important than it’s ever been, and even when there is a return to ‘normal’ their demands for great broadband will continue.”