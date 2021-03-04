One of Mexico’s largest cable TV providers, Megacable, is expanding the delivery of its Xview+ over-the-top OTT service to Android TV set-top boxes using Viaccess-Orca’s TV Platform solution.
Megacable's Xview+ service claims to merge “the best content” in one place, creating a unified user experience for subscribers. With VO's TV Platform, it will be simple for Megacable to manage, deliver, and monetise Xview+. Offering unified content management and multidevice delivery capabilities, VO says TV Platform will simplify the delivery of Xview+ to Megacable subscribers, providing them with access to live, VOD, time-shift TV, catch-up TV, and recorded content as well as premium OTT offerings on any device.
The platform includes an end-to-end security solution for content protection, with content encryption, device authentication, license management and parental control. Additionally, it offers analytics-based content discovery and TV app features that will allow Megacable to deliver personalised content recommendations.
"As we expand the reach of our Xview+ service nationwide across Mexico, it is critical to partner with a technology provider with extensive OTT deployment expertise and on-the-ground support," said Gerardo Seifert, chief marketing officer at Megacable, explaining the reason to deploy the solution. "VO's TV Platform is supported by a rich ecosystem of partners (including Dotscreen, Broadpeak, Technicolor, ZTE and Oregan Networks) and a dedicated local engineering team that will simplify the rollout of this exciting service."
