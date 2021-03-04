 Megacable taps Viaccess-Orca to power OTT service | OTT | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details
One of Mexico’s largest cable TV providers, Megacable, is expanding the delivery of its Xview+ over-the-top OTT service to Android TV set-top boxes using Viaccess-Orca’s TV Platform solution.
VO Megacable Xview 4March2021
Megacable's Xview+ service claims to merge “the best content” in one place, creating a unified user experience for subscribers. With VO's TV Platform, it will be simple for Megacable to manage, deliver, and monetise Xview+. Offering unified content management and multidevice delivery capabilities, VO says TV Platform will simplify the delivery of Xview+ to Megacable subscribers, providing them with access to live, VOD, time-shift TV, catch-up TV, and recorded content as well as premium OTT offerings on any device.

The platform includes an end-to-end security solution for content protection, with content encryption, device authentication, license management and parental control. Additionally, it offers analytics-based content discovery and TV app features that will allow Megacable to deliver personalised content recommendations.

"As we expand the reach of our Xview+ service nationwide across Mexico, it is critical to partner with a technology provider with extensive OTT deployment expertise and on-the-ground support," said Gerardo Seifert, chief marketing officer at Megacable, explaining the reason to deploy the solution. "VO's TV Platform is supported by a rich ecosystem of partners (including Dotscreen, Broadpeak, Technicolor, ZTE and Oregan Networks) and a dedicated local engineering team that will simplify the rollout of this exciting service."
Verizon
Synamedia
Qligent - Vision Intelligent

latest whitepapers

Most recent in OTT