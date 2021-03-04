ViacomCBS Networks Americas channels, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Networks and Comedy Central are to present Invasion Paramount+, a full day of its programming grids dedicated to showcasing some of the leading content that will be available on the platform.
As it preps for the launch of its premium direct-to-consumer streaming service in Latin America, Paramount+ will launch in 18 countries in Latin America at the same time as it is unveiled in Canada and the US, including series, movies, animations and reality programmes. The entire content slate will offer access to a catalogue of more than 5,000 hours of a wide range of titles with of entertainment for audiences of all ages. In Latin America, the service will offer a broad mix of premium global and local content spanning all genres, with titles from SHOWTIME in select markets and titles from Paramount Television Studios and CBS Studios and a collection of original scripted dramas, Paramount movies and other leading content.
The service will also have broad distribution on major partners in the region, including Apple, Amazon’s Prime Video Channels in Mexico and Brazil, Claro Video, Mercado Libre, Izzi, Megacable, Total Play, Claro Brazil, Vivo, Oi, Incomm and Dish.
For the launch, MTV will kick off with series such as Chica Rara, Geordie Shore, Caniggia Libre, La Venganza de los Ex, Acapulco Shore and Catfish. In addition, the launch day will feature new Showtime original series premieres which will air exclusively on Paramount+ including Black Monday; the political-drama mini-series about Donald Trump The Comey Rule; Two Weeks To Live; and acclaimed drama Escape At Dannemora, with Benicio del Toro and Patricia Arquette.
Nickelodeon will present a special animated programming block titled Best Buddies featuring the likes of SpongeBob Squarepants, The Loud House and The Casagrandes, in addition to a sneak peak of Paramount+ exclusive, Kamp Koral. Paramount Network will show premium series including The Handmaid’s Tale, Killing Eve, Yellowstone; premiere episodes of Black Monday; as well as The Comey Rule and Escape At Dannemora.
