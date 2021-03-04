After the series smashed ratings for Channel 4 in the UK, subscription VOD service Starzplay has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with all3media International for the five-part drama It’s A Sin for Germany and Italy.

From RED Production Company and commissioner Channel 4 with HBO Max, USA, the series is written and executive produced by Russell T Davies with Nicola Shindler also executive producing. It’s A Sin follows the story of the 1980s, the story of AIDS, and charts the joy and heartbreak of a group of friends across a decade in which everything changed. Launching to critical acclaim on 22 January the entire series was made immediately available to stream on All 4, contributing towards its biggest ever week and month of viewing.The drama launched to drive a record for Channel 4’s All 4 streaming service.

Commenting on the move, Superna Kalle, executive vice president, Starz International Digital Networks, said: “It’s A Sin has everything that Starzplay looks to offer our audience who has come to expect edgy and provocative content from our service. An award-winning writer, an extremely talented cast, and not least of all, a beautiful and poignant story with complex characters set in an important time in history. We’re very proud to add ‘It’s a Sin’ to our content offering.”

Added Paul Corney, SVP global digital sales at All3Media International: “Starzplay is a great partner for a number of All3Media International series and we are delighted they will be presenting this beautiful piece of storytelling by Russell T Davies to their subscribers on their service in Europe. The show will have audiences laughing and crying and we have every confidence they will love it as much as we do.”