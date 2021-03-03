Leading European media firm RTL Group has announced that its largest business unit, Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, has signed a binding agreement with its current joint venture partner, Walt Disney Company-owned BVI Television Investments, to acquire the outstanding 50% shareholding in entertainment company Super RTL.
Super RTL was founded in 1995 as a 50/50 joint venture between RTL Group and The Walt Disney Company. With its umbrella brands, Toggo and Toggolino, it has developed into a digital entertainment company, distributing its content via linear TV channels, the RTL streaming service TV Now, digital radio and a variety of apps and websites. In addition, Super RTL operates a growing merchandising business.
RTL Group says that the full acquisition of Super RTL will support the growth plan for the RTL streaming service, TV Now and that it represents another step in its strategy to consolidate across its existing European broadcasting footprint.
In 2019, RTL Group’s French broadcasting business, Groupe M6, completed the acquisition of the country’s leading free-TV channel for children, Gulli, and five pay-TV channels from Lagardère. Most recently, RTL Group acquired the outstanding shareholdings in RTL Belgium’s TV and radio businesses, taking its ownership in RTL Belgium to 100%.
The transaction is subject to approval from the German and Austrian competition authorities.
