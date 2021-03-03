Aiming to improve content discovery and drive engagement and viewership, and in the latest in a recent expansion of its product line, Gracenote has launched Personalized Imagery, to help video services by presenting what it says are the most appealing programme images to viewers in their user interfaces (UIs), content carousels and programme guides.
The curated programme images are designed to be appealing to viewer interests and preferences and to lead to more hours and titles watched. The feature uses Gracenote Video Descriptors including mood, theme and scenario in conjunction with cast information and the company is confident that the all-new imagery will help optimise providers’ proprietary content discovery experiences and third-party recommendation results.
With Personalized Imagery, linear and streaming TV providers and connected device makers can dynamically display programme images capturing different aspects of a TV show or movie based on viewer preferences and previous consumption. For example, a theme such as “female bonding” might be the main element of a show that attracts one viewer’s interest while for another, its location or the presence of a favourite supporting actor could be the primary draw. The new solution enables services to present images best suited to individual viewers as they make tune-in decisions.
Offering an explanation for the launch, the company said that delivering highly personalised user experiences that connect viewers to the most appealing content was a challenge for TV providers seeking to improve important consumption metrics. it added that a recent pilot by a top-five US streaming service that used targeted Gracenote programme images instead of standard images resulted in an 11.2% increase in time spent watching titles and a 7.7% lift in the number of titles watched.
“Viewers looking for new shows to watch today rely on programme guides and UIs to browse available content choices,” said Kamran Lotfi, VP, product at Gracenote. “But a huge opportunity exists to deliver highly personalised user experiences that highlight content in ways that resonate more with viewers. With Gracenote Personalized Imagery, we are offering TV providers a proven way to increase engagement with their content and maximise viewership on their platforms.”
