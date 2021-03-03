The Titanic has arrived in America after London-based international content business Distribution360 secured new broadcast partners for its documentary series Titanic: Stories from the Deep (4 x 60’) in both the US and Germany.
Produced by Infinity Filmed Entertainment Group and Partners in Motion, Titanic: Stories from the Deep successfully uncovers remarkable new history from 12,500 feet below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean. With the use of cutting-edge technology, the unique collection of artefacts salvaged from the underwater resting site of the wreck tells brand new personal stories, such as why Howard Irwin’s suitcase was on board, despite the fact that he was not.
Presented by Victor Garber (Argo, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow - pictured), who featured as Thomas Andrews in James Cameron’s movie Titanic, each episode follows these artefacts from recovery to restoration, to uncover their connection to passengers on the ship; and for one unique artefact per episode, a connection to someone living today.
The series was originally financed by UKTV’s Yesterday, Viasat History, Foxtel and Canada’s Hollywood Suite, with the participation of the Rogers Documentary Fund.
Hubbard Broadcasting-owned American digital cable and satellite television network Reelz has acquired the series for the US and will have a night of Titanic in a mini-marathon on 7 March with all four episodes airing back-to-back starting at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. In Germany, Spiegel History (Geschichte) has also acquired the series to air in March.
Commenting on the deals, Diane Rankin, D360’s SVP rights and executive producer comments: “With its focus on rarely seen artefacts, Titanic: Stories from the Deep brings previously untold stories to the surface and we’re so pleased to find great broadcast partners in Reelz and Spiegel History to bring this excellent series to more audiences around the world.”
