Advertising technologies provider Tremor International has expanded its Tr.ly creative studio in a move designed to drive growth and diversification of its creative offerings and unlock new opportunities for advertisers to harness the combined power of data and creative to optimise connected TV and video campaigns.
With more than 15 years of experience providing dynamic creative solutions to a wide breadth of brand and agency clients across multiple verticals, the expansion is said to represent the next phase of Tremor’s creative pedigree. Since 2019, Tremor has served over 7.3 billion ad impressions that feature custom creative, produced advanced creative campaigns for more than 250 brands and developed over 100,000 unique video ads.
The company says that the newly expanded Tr.ly creative services team is the result of strong collaboration between Tremor Video’s connected TV and all-screen video creative pedigree and Unruly’s data-driven audience insights. The combined creative concern will now support both Tremor Video and Unruly’s clients and services.
These include delivering on KPIs by applying creative strategies across all screens in the most brand-safe environments and using Tr.ly’s data-driven creative solutions to connect creative and data-driven criteria such as audience segment, time, geography, and weather to maximise relevance and impact. The service can also implement dynamic creative features, such as shoppable units, to existing video ads to help facilitate online shopping experiences for homebound viewers who aren’t shopping in person as frequently. Using proprietary data solutions, Tr.ly is said to be able to amplify the impact of ad content through creative customisation based on receptive moments and audience insights.
The result claims Tremor is that agency and brand teams can stay nimble and flexible by developing new digital assets from scratch or optimising and updating existing assets.
“We are excited to offer our clients an even more advanced experience for showcasing their brand stories,” said Les Seifer, VP, creative, Tremor International. “With our newly combined Tr.ly team, we can now offer our clients cutting-edge creative solutions backed by our own unique, proprietary data and insights, helping them amplify the impact of their ads through creative customisation across all screens.”
The company says that the newly expanded Tr.ly creative services team is the result of strong collaboration between Tremor Video’s connected TV and all-screen video creative pedigree and Unruly’s data-driven audience insights. The combined creative concern will now support both Tremor Video and Unruly’s clients and services.
These include delivering on KPIs by applying creative strategies across all screens in the most brand-safe environments and using Tr.ly’s data-driven creative solutions to connect creative and data-driven criteria such as audience segment, time, geography, and weather to maximise relevance and impact. The service can also implement dynamic creative features, such as shoppable units, to existing video ads to help facilitate online shopping experiences for homebound viewers who aren’t shopping in person as frequently. Using proprietary data solutions, Tr.ly is said to be able to amplify the impact of ad content through creative customisation based on receptive moments and audience insights.
The result claims Tremor is that agency and brand teams can stay nimble and flexible by developing new digital assets from scratch or optimising and updating existing assets.
“We are excited to offer our clients an even more advanced experience for showcasing their brand stories,” said Les Seifer, VP, creative, Tremor International. “With our newly combined Tr.ly team, we can now offer our clients cutting-edge creative solutions backed by our own unique, proprietary data and insights, helping them amplify the impact of their ads through creative customisation across all screens.”