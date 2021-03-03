Digital media and entertainment company DMR has added three digital linear channels – RetroCrush, Midnight Pulp and Cocoro – on Vizio SmartCast TVs.





RetroCrush offers a selection of classic anime, with titles including Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie, Saint Seiya, and Ronin Warriors.

Midnight Pulp is a late night channel specialising in cult and genre programming, with programmes such as Ringu, Detective Chinatown and The Changeling.

Cocoro is a children’s channel designed to educate and entertain, with shows including Kung Food, Om Nom Stories and Pororo: Cyberspace Adventure.



The new launch follows the channels' launch in November on the Roku Channel.

John Stack, DMR’s director of digital distribution and content strategy, commented: “The DMR team is excited to be working with and launching three of our channels on Vizio SmartCast, one of the nation’s leading TV streaming platforms. By adding RetroCrush offering the best of classic Japanese anime, Cocoro providing premium content for families on the go, and Midnight Pulp streaming all things strange, Vizio SmartCast audiences will have even more compelling content to consider for their viewing pleasure.”