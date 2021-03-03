UK fibre broadband network provider CityFibre is continuing its rollout across the country at a rate of knots with the announcement that work has begun on digital transformation of the historic city of Chester.

This follows the news earlier this week that CityFibre started work to connect the North Tyneside area.

Chester, famous for its Roman walls, will have a city-wide full fibre network rollout as part of a £23m private investment from CityFibre. Construction work has begun in Upton, with the rest of the city set to follow. Telent is delivering the construction programme on CityFibre’s behalf, working closely with CityFibre, Cheshire West and Cheshire Council and local communities to manage disruption and ensure a fast and successful roll-out. Meanwhile, residents are being kept informed by mailings ahead of works in their streets.

Julie Derbyshire, CityFibre’s city manager for Chester, said: “This past year has really demonstrated the remarkable versatility of the internet and how much we depend upon all things digital for work, education and social connectivity with our family and friends. At CityFibre we want to ensure that as many homes as possible in Chester are linked to full fibre – the fastest and most resilient digital infrastructure available – to make our digital experience as seamless and effective as possible.



“We look forward to working with Chester West and Chester Council, residents, businesses and the wider community to harness the power of full fibre. Chester is a city of amazing history, culture and heritage and next generation full fibre will help ensure the city continues to have a resilient and dynamic economy for the future. In addition, it will provide growth opportunities and a platform to support businesses to take their products or services to a national and international audience.”

Cheshire West and Chester Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Regeneration and Growth, Cllr Richard Beacham, added: “CityFibre’s new investment in Chester is testament to the city’s role as a driving force in our borough’s economy. It comes at a time when the council is particularly focused on economic recovery and connectivity has never been more important, both for businesses and residents.

“Alongside our own regeneration schemes, such as the Heritage Action Zone on The Rows and the new Northgate Development, as well as our ambitious plans for the area around Chester train station, this investment from CityFibre shows confidence in our city. It will help secure Chester’s position as a place that is resilient and looking to the future.”

Across the UK, CityFibre is already working with launch partner Vodafone to deliver next generation broadband services, with TalkTalk and other providers expected to join the network soon.