In the latest part of its recently launched foray into the UK market, global media company SPI International has announced the premiere of historical drama Emperor on all digital platforms in the UK in partnership with Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment.
Directed by Mark Amin and written by Pat Charles and Mark Amin, Emperor is a based on the life story of Shields “Emperor” Green, an escaped slave whose chance encounter with the abolitionist John Brown in the north will forever alter the course of American history. Emperor stars Dayo Okeniyi (The Hunger Games, Shades of Blue) as Shields Green. The film also features Ben Robson (Animal Kingdom, Vikings), Academy Award nominee James Cromwell (The Young Pope, The Green Mile), Kat Graham (All Eyez on Me, The Vampire Diaries) and Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight, Nebraska). The movie was nominated for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture and brought Dayo Okeniyi a nomination for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture at the NAACP Image Awards.
Effective immediately, the film is available as EST and TVOD on all digital platforms starting and on DVD from 5 April 2021 in the UK and Ireland. SPI has also secured the rights for the feature in other territories including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Benelux, Israel, Portugal, EE, CIS at AFM 2020. Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment will represent SPI titles on all rights basis in the UK.
“We are excited to continue our collaboration with Kaleidoscope with the release of the inspiring historical movie “Emperor”, which tells a remarkable story of courage and perseverance based on true events that will captivate the viewers,” commented Alexandra Puiu, sales executive at SPI International. “We are preparing to release additional new and appealing titles to be announced within the year with our partner.”
