ZDF Enterprises has assumed global distribution of the latest and third season of the Franco-German crime thriller series The Crimson Rivers, co-produced by ZDF and France 2.

Set in a macabre world of gruesome crimes and harrowing rituals, The Crimson Rivers is based on the best-selling novel of the same name. Author Jean-Christophe Grangé, who also penned the successful feature film adaptations, is the creative force behind the thriller, which remains true to the box-office hit from 2000 starring Jean Reno.

Starring Olivier Marchal, Erika Sainte, Lizzie Brocheré, Wallerand Denormandie, Salomé Richard and Victor Polster, the series is directed by Ivan Fegyveres, Manuel Bousinhac and Myriam Vinocour.

In the new season, Captain Pierre Niemans and lieutenant Camille Delaunay, closer than ever after a series of dark, complex and intense investigations, are sent out across France to resolve some gruesome murders. Having to deal with the increasingly strange investigations, Niemans and Camille won’t emerged unscathed.

The Crimson Rivers is produced by Storia Television in co-production with Maze Pictures for France Télévisions and ZDF in co-operation with ZDF Enterprises. The series will premiere on France 2 on 8 March.