Forging a strategic alliance that they say will help shape the future of media measurement and TV advertising in a streaming-first market, Roku has entered into an agreement to acquire Nielsen’s advanced video advertising (AVA) business.
The two companies have had a collaboration for some time and will now enter into a long-term commercial agreement to deploy Nielsen’s Total Ad Ratings (TAR) on the Roku platform. Specifically, Roku’s media sales and ad-buying platform, OneView, will natively integrate Nielsen “always on” Digital Ad Ratings (DAR) for advertisers. Roku will also enable publishers to implement Nielsen Digital Content Ratings (DCR).
The deal also includes Nielsen’s video automatic content recognition (ACR) and dynamic ad insertion (DAI) technologies and the acquisition says Roku will accelerate its launch of an end-to-end DAI solution with TV programmers. In addition, Nielsen and Roku will integrate complementary Nielsen ad and content measurement products into the Roku platform and further advance Nielsen ONE, the company’s cross-media measurement solution.
Explaining the rationale for the deal, Louqman Parampath, VP of product management at Roku, noted that tens of billions of dollars continue to be spent annually on traditional TV advertising and that combining Nielsen’s AVA technology with Roku’s ad tech and scale would enable his firm to deliver the benefits of TV streaming advertising to traditional TV.
“Roku will bring the promise of DAI to the market for the first time ever at scale — providing better targeting and measurement for advertisers, creating easy integration and additional revenue opportunities for programmers’ ad sales teams, and improving the TV experience for viewers,” he remarked. “We’re also excited to become a key strategic partner for Nielsen in their new cross-media measurement products, and jointly drive toward greater transparency and accuracy in TV streaming measurement.”
“The measurement of ads and content on Roku devices will accelerate the path to a single, deduplicated cross-media currency,” added Scott N. Brown, GM, audience measurement, Nielsen. “As Roku brings the power of dynamic ad insertion to all forms of TV, we’re excited to help monetise the addressable market by measuring smart TV as a currency, which Nielsen can do at scale.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
