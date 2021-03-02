Following the recent completion of its rollout in parts of Newcastle, UK fibre broadband network provider CityFibre has begun work to connect the North Tyneside area.

As part of a £50m private investment from CityFibre, the full fibre network rollout will take place across the entire borough for both residents and businesses.

Construction work has started in North Shields’ Riverside area, with the rest of the borough set to follow. IQA Elecnor is delivering the construction programme on CityFibre’s behalf.

Jason Legget, CityFibre’s City Manager for North Tyneside, said: “North Tyneside’s residents’ digital future is just around the corner. Work is now under way and that is something to be celebrated. Full fibre broadband will help households access all the latest entertainment at lightning speed, but the benefits are far deeper than that – from enabling smart home technology to giving people the freedom to work from home with ease.

“The investment also comes at a critical time for North Tyneside’s forward-thinking business community. Next generation full fibre connectivity can drive innovation and productivity, ultimately giving businesses the platform they need to realise their growth ambitions. And it won’t just improve business locally – it will also help businesses take their products or services to an international audience.”

Bruce Pickard, deputy mayor of North Tyneside Council, added: “It is fantastic that CityFibre is now ready to start delivering on its infrastructure programme to bring a future-proofed, full fibre digital network to North Tyneside. This will bring many benefits to residents and businesses alike and create opportunities for our local economy to grow and prosper well into the next generation.”

Once the network is live, services will be available from a range of broadband providers. In Newcastle, CityFibre is working with Zen Internet to deliver gigabit-speed broadband services, with TalkTalk also expected to join the network soon.