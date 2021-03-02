In what they say is the first deployment of its kind in the US, FreeCast and Inspire WiFi have signed a deal to bring streaming television into as many as 25,000 homes in multi-dwelling units MDUs across the country.

These customers will have access to SelectTV, FreeCast's OTT aggregated media service, which combines all online video into a one-stop-shop. This deal represents FreeCast's largest agreement to date targeting the multi-family residential space.

Inspire WiFi is based in Florida and provides internet services to a variety of communities including multi-family housing, senior living facilities, healthcare providers and the hospitality industry. SelectTV will be deployed to select communities, rolling out over the new few years.

FreeCast executive vice president of strategic sales Roy Labrador commented: “This is an exciting deal, not just because of the number of users it brings in the door, but because it's a perfect example of our advantages in a variety of markets: multi-dwelling, hospitality, telcos and WISPs, and more. We can offer a cost-effective TV solution for a variety of different uses cases, even within a single client organisation.”

Inspire WiFi president Don Johnson added: “We're rolling out SelectTV because it's a streaming video platform that consolidates streaming media in one portal, which is much more efficient and offers a superior user experience versus leaving our residents to deal with the typical patchwork of streaming apps. It's easy for us to deploy because it's app-driven and web-based, with no set top boxes or specialised hardware. This is the next era of TV tech.”