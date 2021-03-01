Claiming to have advanced considerably viewing experiences produced by its media technology and services, MediaKind has integrated Dolby Vision technology within its encoding portfolio.
Dolby Vision is an advanced imaging technology that combines high dynamic range (HDR) with wide colour gamut capabilities to deliver ultra-vivid picture quality such as “incredible” brightness, contrast, colour and detail. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver colours and highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. The result is said to be a refined, lifelike image that will make the viewer forget they are looking at a screen.
Dolby Vision will be supported within MediaKind Packaging and MediaKind Encoding Live products, and MediaKind’s Aquila Streaming and Aquila Broadcast solutions providing any resolution from standard definition (SD) to Ultra HD (UHD). This says MediaKind’s will enable users of encoding solutions to deliver content in Dolby Vision, providing the highest possible quality of video experience for broadcast, operator, streaming, and cloud-based services across a wide range of consumer devices and form factors, from main screen TVs to smartphones.
“We are delighted to announce the integration of Dolby Vision within our Aquila consumer delivery solutions and encoding product portfolio,” commented Boris Felts, head of products, at MediaKind.
“As more UHD channels come to market, service providers, broadcasters, and operators will require the latest HDR encoding technology advancements to enable and realise the immersive potential of their content. Support for Dolby Vision means we can further enhance our encoding solutions to meet the needs of our customers and provide them with the ability to deliver premium, next-generation experiences to the market faster than ever before.”
