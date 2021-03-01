Streaming minutes soared in in Southeast Asia 2020 with a wave of Korean, US and local content gaining further strength, the former accounting for 34% of online video streaming minutes in aggregate across the four leading markets of the region, says research from Media Partners Asia (MPA).





The report, Southeast Asia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics: A Definitive Study, offered key insight to online video content consumption trends across four Southeast Asian markets: Indonesia, The Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.



Korean content was found to have outperformed US content consumption in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand in 2020, with its share of just over a third of online video streaming minutes overall. Korean content demand was found to be strongest in Singapore and Indonesia, where it accounted for 38% of streaming minutes. Netflix and Viu were at the forefront of Korean content distribution and consumption in the region while WeTV and iQIYI captured long-tail Korean content consumption on the free layer.



US films and series contributed an average of 30% of 2020 streaming minutes in Southeast Asia, largely driven by Netflix. US content demand was strongest in the Philippines, accounting for 38% of streaming minutes in 2020. In Indonesia, US content consumption (22%) was been boosted by the entry of Disney+ Hotstar, which took Disney’s large vault of franchise content from Marvel, Pixar and others.



The study also revealed just how local content pulled significant weight in Indonesia (18%) and Thailand (38%), championed by the Vidio platform and Line TV respectively. FTA sinetrons, linear channels and originals were successful on Vidio, while Line TV’s romantic dramas and original series are popular. In Thailand, Viu’s locally acquired Thai dramas have been key drivers of AVOD consumption and WeTV had early success with local originals in Indonesia and Thailand. Disney+ Hotstar’s aggressive local movie acquisitions have proven astute; local films contribute outsize consumption on the platform.



Japanese anime maintained its consistent popularity in Southeast Asia in SEA, contributing 9% of streaming minutes, largely through Netflix. Both fresh and long-tail library titles proved important.



Chinese content consumption across the region was boosted by the growth of WeTV and iQIYI and by the significant volume of free content on the platforms. Chinese content demand was strongest in Thailand (10%) and Singapore (8%); 5% of streaming minutes overall across the four markets.



Looking as to future trends to be drawn form the study, Commenting on the findings, MPA Analyst Dhivya T said Disney+ Hotstar’s growing scale in Indonesia has boosted US content consumption and that the analyst expected its successful launch in Singapore to drive similar results in Q1 2021. “We are also seeing strong demand for local content in Indonesia and Thailand addressed by Vidio and Line TV respectively. Both platforms leverage FTA dramas and some originals,” the analyst added.



“We expect to see more platforms drive local content investment in 2021 and beyond while the battleground for Korean content will remain costly. Netflix and Viu have appeared to be able to monetise Korean content investments better than most because of multi-market scale with Netflix in particular benefiting from global SVOD leadership.”