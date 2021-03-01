In an indication of just how fast it is progressing with the expansion plan that it announced in 2020, UK mobile operator Three UK has revealed that it has added 250 5G sites since the end of last year and that it has also extended the reach and capability of its 4G infrastructure.
The improvements says Three UK are all part of its ambition to deliver better connectivity, and part of a £2 billion investment programme to transform its network and IT infrastructure and a five-year programme to deliver what the firm says will be the UK’s fastest 5G network.
In all, Three UK’s next-generation network now reaches 193 towns from 1,250 5G sites and expects hundreds more sites to come online before the end of 2021. In addition to offering additional 5G coverage, the operator’s 4G connectivity has received a boost with the addition of 20MHz of 1400MHz spectrum added to1500 sites in Three UK’s portfolio. This says the company will increase download speeds by up to 3 times for approximately four million customers and also means that the capacity of its 4G network, on the sites where it has been deployed, has been doubled.
Three UK says that approximately 4 million customers with a 1400MHz band capable device can now benefit from the speed improvement when connecting to a site with the technology. Devices include iPhone 11 and 12 ranges, Google Pixel range and Samsung’s S8, S9, S9, S10 S20, S21 ranges; as well as the OnePlus and Oppo devices.
10Gbps backhaul has been added to more than 3200 sites boosting experience for Three UK’s 4G and 5G customer while the firm said that more of its mobile and home broadband customers will continue to see benefits from the largest 5G spectrum holding throughout the year as it continue to rollout the network. Three’s 5G home broadband coverage was said to be growing with 1.6 million households covered by the service, delivering superfast broadband over wireless.
“We have made solid progress at the start of 2021 and are meeting our goal to deliver better connectivity, every day, for every customer,” commented Three UK chief operating officer Susan Buttsworth. “Our 5G roll out has made excellent progress with 1250 sites across 193 towns and cities and we’ve made strong improvements to boost the 4G experience for our customers.”
In all, Three UK’s next-generation network now reaches 193 towns from 1,250 5G sites and expects hundreds more sites to come online before the end of 2021. In addition to offering additional 5G coverage, the operator’s 4G connectivity has received a boost with the addition of 20MHz of 1400MHz spectrum added to1500 sites in Three UK’s portfolio. This says the company will increase download speeds by up to 3 times for approximately four million customers and also means that the capacity of its 4G network, on the sites where it has been deployed, has been doubled.
Three UK says that approximately 4 million customers with a 1400MHz band capable device can now benefit from the speed improvement when connecting to a site with the technology. Devices include iPhone 11 and 12 ranges, Google Pixel range and Samsung’s S8, S9, S9, S10 S20, S21 ranges; as well as the OnePlus and Oppo devices.
10Gbps backhaul has been added to more than 3200 sites boosting experience for Three UK’s 4G and 5G customer while the firm said that more of its mobile and home broadband customers will continue to see benefits from the largest 5G spectrum holding throughout the year as it continue to rollout the network. Three’s 5G home broadband coverage was said to be growing with 1.6 million households covered by the service, delivering superfast broadband over wireless.
“We have made solid progress at the start of 2021 and are meeting our goal to deliver better connectivity, every day, for every customer,” commented Three UK chief operating officer Susan Buttsworth. “Our 5G roll out has made excellent progress with 1250 sites across 193 towns and cities and we’ve made strong improvements to boost the 4G experience for our customers.”