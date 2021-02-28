While 2020 saw a boom in streaming, the traditional broadcasting sector held up well in the thirst for escapism and distraction helping every form of broadcaster TV, including live, on-demand and playback) grow by 5% year on year says research from Thinkbox.
The top line findings of the study from the association for commercial broadcasters in the UK found that overall all forms of TV grew in 2020 with broadcaster TV continuing to be the largest single portion of video viewing - including those aged 16-34 – yet in a trend that has been indicated in other studies, TikTok’s TV presence over the year grew from nothing to 3.5% of video viewing time. The social media platform also accounted for 1.4% of video advertising and online video rival YouTube accounted for 5.6%. Broadcaster TV advertising accounted for 91% of all video advertising.
Drilling deeper into the increase in viewing time, Thinkbox found that the 5% growth in broadcaster TV represented an extra 10 minutes of viewing per person per day with the average person watching 3 hours, 22 minutes of broadcaster TV a day. By way of a comparison, the study also looked at the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) sector, where the where the average time spent viewing grew by 11 minutes per person per day. This represented 50% growth year-on-year, and
Thinkbox noted that the SVOD states were coming from a much smaller base than broadcaster TV). The average person watched 35.5 minutes of SVOD a day.
Looking at all forms of video, Thinkbox’s study showed that total video time in 2020 grew by a significant amount, as much as 40 minutes per person per day. Most forms of video, even DVDs, saw a year on year increase apart from cinema which saw a 75% drop in viewing time. YouTube increased its share of video time from 12.5% in 2019 to 13% while Facebook’s fell slightly from 1.2% to 0.9%.
One trend that wasn’t changed by 2020, revealed Thinkbox, was the difference between 16-34s’ video consumption and the UK average. TV (broadcaster + SVOD) accounted for 75% of the average video day compared with 56% for 16-34s and within this demographic, broadcaster TV continued to be the largest single portion of video viewing, both for 16-34s and all individuals.
YouTube dominated the online video space accounting for over half of 16-34s’ time spent with the platform. TikTok however made significant inroads, claiming a 9% share of all 16-34s’ video time and 20% of their time spent with online video.
Breaking down broadcaster TV into the different ways it can be accessed, Thinkbox’s study revealed the increasingly important role of broadcaster VOD for younger audiences, now 19% of all broadcaster TV viewing. Thinkbox went as far as to say that it showed “anyone writing off live TV is nuts and needs to understand why people watch different types of TV and video.”
2
3
Drilling deeper into the increase in viewing time, Thinkbox found that the 5% growth in broadcaster TV represented an extra 10 minutes of viewing per person per day with the average person watching 3 hours, 22 minutes of broadcaster TV a day. By way of a comparison, the study also looked at the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) sector, where the where the average time spent viewing grew by 11 minutes per person per day. This represented 50% growth year-on-year, and
Thinkbox noted that the SVOD states were coming from a much smaller base than broadcaster TV). The average person watched 35.5 minutes of SVOD a day.
Looking at all forms of video, Thinkbox’s study showed that total video time in 2020 grew by a significant amount, as much as 40 minutes per person per day. Most forms of video, even DVDs, saw a year on year increase apart from cinema which saw a 75% drop in viewing time. YouTube increased its share of video time from 12.5% in 2019 to 13% while Facebook’s fell slightly from 1.2% to 0.9%.
One trend that wasn’t changed by 2020, revealed Thinkbox, was the difference between 16-34s’ video consumption and the UK average. TV (broadcaster + SVOD) accounted for 75% of the average video day compared with 56% for 16-34s and within this demographic, broadcaster TV continued to be the largest single portion of video viewing, both for 16-34s and all individuals.
YouTube dominated the online video space accounting for over half of 16-34s’ time spent with the platform. TikTok however made significant inroads, claiming a 9% share of all 16-34s’ video time and 20% of their time spent with online video.
Breaking down broadcaster TV into the different ways it can be accessed, Thinkbox’s study revealed the increasingly important role of broadcaster VOD for younger audiences, now 19% of all broadcaster TV viewing. Thinkbox went as far as to say that it showed “anyone writing off live TV is nuts and needs to understand why people watch different types of TV and video.”
2
3