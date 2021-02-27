Sports streaming provider Eleven Belgium has partnered with Telenet to bring its subscribers the best of Telenet’s Play Sports offering, which includes live coverage of the Premier league, Eredivisie and UEFA Europa League.

Eleven’s audience already has access to live action from the Belgian Pro League (1A and 1B, Scooore Super League), LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga, the FA Cup, MLS, NBA, NFL, UFC and more.

Eleven OTT subscribers in Flanders will also have access to Play Sports 1, 2, and 3 through a new All Access + Play Sports pass, available for €19.99 per month.

The pass will give Eleven subscribers access to the best action from the Premier League, the Eredivisie, the UEFA Europa League and Formula 1, and Eleven says it will be the most comprehensive sports streaming package available in Flanders.

Guillaume Collard, MD Eleven Belgium & Luxembourg and chief rights acquisitions officer for the Eleven Group, said: “This is a milestone moment for our digital sports service in Flanders, and brings together a unique package of premium sport in one place. It’s the result of a fantastic collaboration with Telenet, who share our commitment to deliver for Belgian sports fans in an innovative and accessible way. We’re delighted to be able to offer this comprehensive new pass to our subscribers.”