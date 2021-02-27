Racing TV has unveiled its new, high-end virtual studio, which it says will take its horse racing coverage to the next level.

The channel broadcasts racing from 35 British racecourses and 26 Irish racecourses, and with the new studio aims to take viewers as close to the racecourse action as possible, without physically being there. It will work as a hub by bringing in all of Racing TV’s raceday feeds, with reporters at every course, creating a ‘watch together’ racing community experience.

Built at the home of Racing TV, at Ealing Studios, West London, the studio has been created in collaboration with Timeline TV and MOOV.

It has four zones – a main presentation desk for a panel of up to three guests per live programme; a stand-up position with augmented reality big screen, to integrate data and analysis into panel discussions; a timing information data area for analytical shows such as The Verdict; and a panoramic area for festival coverage and the new home for shows such as the flagship Luck on Sunday.

Adam Binns, director of broadcast and production at RMG, said: “The studio will enable Racing TV to deliver immersive and interactive horse racing presentation coverage to our audiences.

“The virtual and augmented reality environment helps us to keep the racing fraternity closely linked on an ongoing basis and will be the perfect platform for video-conferencing and other remote tools, which are so vital now. We are very grateful for all the support and expertise which Timeline TV and MOOV have contributed to the project.”

David Harnett, head of operations at Timeline, commented: “This has been a hugely collaborative project between RMG, MOOV and Timeline TV. Racing TV required a studio that would be flexible and adaptable to allow them to create different sets for a variety of their horse racing shows.

“We already work alongside MOOV at BT Sport’s Broadcast Centre, so we had no hesitation in collaborating with them and relied on their expertise and knowledge to deliver a truly immersive and innovative virtual reality studio.”

Added Nev Appleton, co-founder of MOOV: “As we enter our 21st year, we are delighted to have worked with the Timeline team to create and deliver such an exciting and innovative virtual studio for Racing TV, which will further enrich the experience for all racing fans.

“Racecourse Media Group are focused on expanding the multi-platform presence of horse racing to help grow the sport in the UK and Ireland and this is something the MOOV and Timeline team are passionate about supporting.”

The studio uses cutting-edge virtual technology from Unreal Engine and Brainstorm InfinitySet, originating from the gaming industry.

Although relatively small (6m x 6m), the studio appears as an expansive space with four operational areas. Using Mo-Sys StarTracker, this allows for extra flexibility in camera angles, and the types of cameras, even jibs, to be in the studio.



Picture: Tom Aizenberg