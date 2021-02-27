Disney+ has acquired all five seasons of the show, with season four due to debut in summer 2021 and season five in 2022.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir follows the adventures of two seemingly typical teens with secret identities, Marinette and Adrien, who magically transform into superheroes, Ladybug and Cat Noir. But in the daytime, Marinette is just a normal girl, living a normal life. Cat Noir will do anything to support and impress Ladybug, but does not know this is Marinette from his class. Marinette, the regular girl, in turn dreams of Adrien and simply gets little response. When evil threatens Paris, the superheroes defend it against the villains.

Jeremy Zag, founder and CEO of ZAG, said: “Disney has been a key partner in bringing Miraculous Ladybug to audiences everywhere, and we are grateful for their creative support and trust for this next chapter. We are excited to be extending our relationship to Disney+ and to be part of their compelling new platform.”

Added Aton Soumache, co-founder and CEO of ON kids & family: “We have a particular history with Disney: they are the first partners of Miraculous, the most passionate and committed. Today, our success around the franchise allows us to strengthen our partnership, notably through Disney+, expand the Miraculous World thanks to the TV Events and many new superheroes who will come and surprise us; and to establish it proudly over time.”

With a fan base of young adult ‘Miraculers’ (ages 15-25), Miraculous has become a digital craze with more than 22 billion views on YouTube and over 150 million products sold during the past three years. The theatrical movie, Miraculous Ladybug And Cat Noir ‘The Awakening,’ is due to debut in autumn 2021 or spring 2022. Miraculous is the winner of 17 awards, including the 2018 Teen Choice Award for Choice Animated Series and airs in over 120 countries.