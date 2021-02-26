She may be globally renowned for her acting roles in classic films of the 1960 but now ennobled Dame Julie Christie has relocated to New Zealand, becoming a global media executive and unscripted producer and now, in tandem with Blue Ant Media, acquiring a majority share of international factual production company, NHNZ.
The Oscar winning actor Christie was the founder and creative force behind New Zealand’s Touchdown Productions, an international TV production company that sold unscripted formats to 30 countries, most notably The Chair, Miss Popularity and Treasure Island. The company was sold to Eyeworks in 2006 after which she became CEO of Eyeworks New Zealand & Australia. She has also executive-produced three feature films: The Tattooist, LoveBirds and Mr. Pip. Since 2013, she has served in numerous governance roles in media, sport and economic development. The acquisition of a majority shareholding in NHNZ Worldwide marks her return to television production and the role of company CEO.
As part of the new deal, Christie will assume the role as CEO of the New Zealand-based firm production company which will continue to be based in Dunedin but rebranded as NHNZ Worldwide. Blue Ant Media will continue to own NHNZ’s existing catalogue of series and documentaries and a significant minority stake in NHNZ Worldwide. Sam Sniderman, co-president, global content production of Blue Ant Media has joined NHNZ Worldwide’s board of directors.
“NHNZ has achieved a great deal of success and is celebrated as one of the most respected natural history and factual production houses in the world. I’m very excited to now be a part of this company, having acquired a majority stake in NHNZ Worldwide,” said Dame Julie. “I love the documentary and natural history genres, and while they will continue to be the backbone of our production business, I am excited to build a slate of projects in other categories, as we expand into other production hubs around the world.”
“Dame Julie is not only an internationally-successful, unscripted television producer, but also an established and influential leader in New Zealand in both the public and private spheres,” added Sniderman. “Her expertise and business acumen will serve NHNZ Worldwide well as she builds upon the production company’s 40 year legacy and paves the way to future growth.”
As part of the new deal, Christie will assume the role as CEO of the New Zealand-based firm production company which will continue to be based in Dunedin but rebranded as NHNZ Worldwide. Blue Ant Media will continue to own NHNZ’s existing catalogue of series and documentaries and a significant minority stake in NHNZ Worldwide. Sam Sniderman, co-president, global content production of Blue Ant Media has joined NHNZ Worldwide’s board of directors.
“NHNZ has achieved a great deal of success and is celebrated as one of the most respected natural history and factual production houses in the world. I’m very excited to now be a part of this company, having acquired a majority stake in NHNZ Worldwide,” said Dame Julie. “I love the documentary and natural history genres, and while they will continue to be the backbone of our production business, I am excited to build a slate of projects in other categories, as we expand into other production hubs around the world.”
“Dame Julie is not only an internationally-successful, unscripted television producer, but also an established and influential leader in New Zealand in both the public and private spheres,” added Sniderman. “Her expertise and business acumen will serve NHNZ Worldwide well as she builds upon the production company’s 40 year legacy and paves the way to future growth.”