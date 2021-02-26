In a major boost for the CE provider, the Amazon Prime Video SVOD service has certified the Prime Video application across Amino’s Amigo 7X STBs.

Amino’s pay-TV operator customers that have deployed Amigo 7X devices will now have the ability to provide their Amazon Prime subscribing customers with easy access to the Prime Video catalogue.

The devices are powered by the Google-certified AminoOS software, which enables operators to deliver a customised and branded user interface while simplifying the integration of IPTV and OTT services.

With Amino Engage, Amino’s cloud-based service management solution, operators also have access to a full suite of device management tools that manage and proactively support deployed Android TV devices and apps.

With AminoOS, operators can enable consumers to access apps in the Google Play Store, alongside linear channels. Android TV users with Amigo 7X devices will be able to access Prime Video catalogues. Additionally, Amazon Prime Video subscribers can rent or buy titles or choose from more than 150 Prime video channels including Showtime, HBO, CBS All-Access, Cinemax and STARZ.

Amino says the certification enables operators to gain a strategic advantage by making it significantly easier and quicker to provide a high-quality integrated Amazon Prime experience at scale.