NBCUniversal has signed an advertising agreement with Charter Communications that will expand the former’s US household addressable footprint by nearly 40% to 45 million households.

The agreement enables NBCUniversal to sell addressable, dynamically inserted campaigns on its own inventory across Charter’s Spectrum platforms.

Explaining the reasons for the move , NBCUniversal said viewing habits had been evolving for some time now, and continue to accelerate towards on-demand and streaming platforms. It added that advertisers needed to meet viewers in the moment, and that was why NBCUniversal had been "laser-focused" on expanding its addressable capabilities.



"Through our partnership with Charter Communications, we are taking an important step forward by delivering targeted advertising to millions of Spectrum viewers who are watching video on demand," said Krishan Bhatia, president & chief business officer, global advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal. “This will enable us to continue to connect our viewers to the brands they know and love, at any time of the day.”

Added David Kline, executive vice president at Charter Communications and president of Spectrum Reach: “We look forward to working with NBCUniversal to help them expand their addressable offerings, and send more relevant advertisements at scale, to Spectrum customers,” said. “This partnership will provide NBCU an opportunity to make their networks more impactful to advertisers, while also furthering our goal to bring scale and accessibility to addressable TV.”