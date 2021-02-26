Cable TV, DTH, IPTV and OTT broadcast and video delivery solutions provider ATEME says its TITAN Live software compression solution was implemented in over half of all ATSC 3.0 deployments across North America in 2020.

ATSC 3.0 is a digital broadcast standard designed to expand flexibility and adaptability for broadcasters.

ATEME says many TV stations and station groups are now using ATEME TITAN Live for ATSC 3.0 launches as well as ATSC 1.0 refreshes with increased channel counts and consolidation of channels from different stations into a single tower.

Sinclair Broadcast Group was among the companies using ATEME's solutions, including at the first commercial ATSC 3.0 station launched in Las Vegas in May 2020. It also implemented a remote launch of ATSC 3.0.

Prior to deployments coming to fruition, ATEME supported every major ATSC 3.0 field test, including trials by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), and the Pearl TV organisation.

Mickael Raulet, CTO, ATEME, commented: “Having played a key role in the development of this standard, ATEME remains committed to helping more stations across the US and in other markets seamlessly adopt ATSC 3.0 over the next few years as rollout continues, to realize the benefits of this standard.”