Set-top box (STB) and multiscreen entertainment technology provider 3SS (3 Screen Solutions has announced that it is on track to see its worldwide technology reach double in 2021 compared with its end-2020 market penetration.
Noting that it had eight next-generation Android TV projects currently being delivered for major operators in EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific, many of which are yet to be announced, 3SS disclosed that its committed deployment pipeline will total at least 25 million homes by end-2021. If realised this would be more than a twofold increase on 2020’s 10 million deployed homes total.
The 2021 doubling of the potential universe of homes powered by Android TV OS and enhanced by user experiences from 3SS technology is made up of several elements. It includes ongoing progress in active EMEA deployments – such as for Proximus, Com Hem (Tele2) and Allente (formerly Canal Digital) – along with others which will go live in the coming weeks. It also noted additional recently acquired as-yet-unannounced customer projects.
3SS said an important factor contributing to 2021 expansion forecast were seven new smart TV projects underway, supporting Samsung Tizen and LG webOS, based on 3READY technology.
“The Android TV OS is now truly mainstream, and operators around the world are building their next-generation TV offerings on it,” commented Kai-Christian Borchers, managing director of 3SS. “We are extremely proud that so many have chosen our 3READY Product Framework, in particular the 3READY Custom Launcher enabled by Android TV Operator Tier, to help them create hybrid and OTT entertainment services people really love.”
