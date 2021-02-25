Leading satellite operator SES is claiming that it has completed a strong year of execution, a clear path to profitable growth and a commitment to shareholder return, but has also revealed that despite a flurry of deals in the area, video business continued to fall markedly over the next twelve months.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, SES reported total revenues of $1.876 billion, down 6.9% annual on a reported basis and 4.5% at constant currency exchange. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.152 billion, falling 6.9% and 5.9% on a reported basis and constant currency respectively. Net profit though fell 47.3% on a reported basis compared with 2019 to $203 million.
Looking at key business lines during the year, the main growth engine was Networks where underlying revenue grew, for the third consecutive year, at 5.3% at constant FX to total €759 million. Contribution from new business signed in 2019 supporting growth in Mobility ( up 9.0% annually), expansion of connectivity services driving a return to growth in Fixed Data (+6.7%), while Government (+1.7%) benefited from new business secured during the second half of 2020.
However, by contrast video business underlying revenues fell 8.0% at constant FX over the twelve months to €1.108 billion. This said the company reflected the combination of lower distribution revenue, falling 7.8% compared with the previous year, from ‘right-sizing’ of capacity by customers in mature markets, and lower Services revenue (-8.7%) including the impact of Covid-19 on Sports & Events revenue.
Yet despite the disappointment in video, SES noted that in the yearly results that it had secured more than €1.3 billion in customer agreements in the year including an important long-term commitment with Canal+ covering multiple orbital positions, as well contract extensions with public and commercial broadcasters across prime video neighbourhoods.
And in the latter regard SES also revealed that the UK’s leading pay-TV operator Sky UK had signed a multi-year, multi-transponder contract extension for satellite delivery of SD, HD and Ultra HD channels from the 28.2/28.5 degrees East orbital slots reaching across the UK and Ireland. The contract extension will add over €90 million in secured backlog to capacity already under contract that extends through 2027.
“We’re pleased to continue working with SES, a world leader in satellite provision. SES has been a valued partner to Sky for decades and this agreement represents the latest step in a long and successful relationship,” said Patrick Behar, chief business officer at Sky UK.
“This is a significant, multi-transponder, multi-year renewal founded on SES’s decades of delivering a flawless and immersive TV viewing experience to Sky UK customers,” added Steve Collar, CEO at SES. “It also underlines the continued and rising importance of satellites in delivering a premium content-viewing experience to end customers virtually everywhere.”
