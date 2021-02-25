North America’s largest independent online video platform SendtoNews Video (STN) has inked a deal with leading UK commercial news broadcaster ITN to make content available to STN’s 1,800 publishers within North America.
STN supplies digital publishers with premium content, advanced player technology, and claims to offer them reliable revenue. With a library of over a million videos and up to 5,000 new videos added every day, the STN online video platform serves over 1,800 publishers and hundreds of premium content providers at zero cost. STN's partners include publishers like the NY Post, NY Daily News, LA Times, Chicago Tribune, and premium content providers like MLB, NBA, Bloomberg, AP and Rolling Stone.
ITN creates award-winning news programmes for ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 in the UK, reaching around 10 million viewers every day and providing comprehensive and impartial news. Under the terms of the deal, ITN will be supplying STN with up to 200 videos per month covering global news, entertainment videos and royal family news.
STN says that through the partnership will now be able to amplify its brand to local audiences engaged with favourite news publisher. “Providing quality digital video content has always been a cornerstone in our mission to help publishers thrive,” said STN CEO Matthew Watson. “ITN delivers premium content in a category underserved but appealing to North American viewers that will benefit our publishers by increasing engagement.”
“Joining forces with STN’s online video platform with its focus on helping publishers succeed in the digital age is aligned with ITN’s goals and values,” added ITN head of news Tami Hoffman. “We are thrilled with STN’s ability to extend our content to a new audience.”
