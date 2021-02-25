



A new study from Hub Entertainment Research has found that despite the mass launch of direct-to-consumer streaming rivals, Netflix has not only withstood the threats posed by the new entrants, it has actually thrived.

Hub’s Evolution of Video Branding study explores what consumers assume about content labelled original” and how the term influences viewing decisions in a market where more shows and films available on TV platforms are being prominently branded as such. And the top line is that while Netflix leads by far, HBO Max and Disney+ could give the SVOD leader a run for its money as their big bets on streaming distribution of films and franchise content are already luring new subscribers.



Fundamentally, Hub found that simply branding a show or movie as an “original” boosts interest in viewing, especially among young consumers. As many as 70% of 16-34 year olds indicated that the term “original” would makes them more interested in watching a show or movie than they otherwise would be—including 25% who say that term alone makes them “a lot more interested”. Older consumers were a bit less likely to be won over by the term “original” alone, but 53% of viewers over 35 still said the term boosts their interest.



Moreover, out of all traditional TV networks and streaming services, viewers are most likely to name Netflix as the TV source with the best originals. Additionally, Netflix wins by a wide margin: the amount of all viewers choosing Netflix (29%) was almost five times higher than those opting for second-ranked CBS (6%). Among 16-34 year olds, the margin between Netflix and the second-ranked source (Disney+, at 7%) is wider than it is among all viewers.