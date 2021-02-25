The deal covers seven TV series and six TV specials, including the One Piece franchise –3D2Y, Episode of Sabo, Adventure of Nebulandia, Heart of Gold, Episode of East Blue and Episode of Skypiea – as well as episodes from the One Piece TV series currently streaming on Tubi. Other series include the classic anime series Toriko, Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho, Saint Seiya: Hades, Ge-Ge-Ge No Kitaro, Slam Dunk and Dr Slump.

Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi, commented: “Our new partnership with Toei Animation serves fans with some of the most iconic anime ever created. With One Piece, Akira Toriyama’s Dr Slump, Slam Dunk and more, Tubi viewers will soon have instant access to nearly 500 episodes of some of the world’s best anime, further expanding our powerful collection of animated content.”

Added Masayuki Endo, president and CEO of Toei Animation: “We’re thrilled to bring this collection of six TV specials and nearly 500 series episodes from Toei Animation’s library to Tubi viewers for the first time. From the One Piece specials and series episodes to Saint Seiya and Dr Slump to Ge-Ge-Ge No Kitaro and Slam Dunk, there is something for every anime fan on Tubi to enjoy.”

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.