Saudi Telecom Company’s digital media and entertainment arm Intigral has signed a deal with Discovery for the provision of broadcast and subscription VOD content on Intigral’s OTT service, Jawwy TV.

Jawwy TV subscribers will have access to select Discovery content in a discovery+ branded area including Discovery Channel, Fatafeat, TLC, Discovery Family, Animal Planet, Discovery Science and Investigation Discovery, with more channels to follow in the future.

In addition, once available in the region, both parties will make the discovery+ app available to STC’s mobile customer base in KSA, Kuwait and Bahrain. These customers will be offered access to the discovery+ app as an additional value to their existing service.

Kasia Kieli, president & MD of Discovery EMEA, said: “We are delighted to enter this new partnership with the leading telco operator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and combine our strengths to provide customers access to our much-loved brands and content on discovery+. This agreement with Intigral reaffirms our digital strategy as we continue to grow our global footprint. Our commitment to Powering People’s Passions is unwavering, and this agreement represents the first time that Discovery’s fans in the Middle East will have access to their favourite content across both linear and on demand in an OTT only service.”

Added Intigral CEO Markus Golder: “As the entertainment arm of stc, the most valuable brand among telecommunications companies in the MENA region, we are thrilled to have partnered with Discovery to offer its extensive content portfolio to our subscribers. Jawwy TV is the leading content aggregation platform in the MENA region, and we are committed to delivering the widest portfolio of content to our subscribers.”