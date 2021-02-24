In what may be the largest contract to date for the all-electric off-road racing series, Extreme E has confirmed Sky Germany will broadcast the championship’s X Prix, highlights and magazine shows in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in both German and English.
With the series, Extreme E aims to highlight the climate emergency that is affecting the whole world. The series will feature electric SUVs competing in extreme environments around the world and is geared towards highlighting the impact of climate change and human interference in some of the most remote parts of the world. It will race in Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Greenland, Brazil and Patagonia, places which have all been affected by the climate crisis. As well as attempting to show the devastation caused by environmental issues and encourage change, Extreme E aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its Legacy Programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.
The series is ramping up to its start date and has recently completed its first group testing in Spain ahead of the opening race. The teams were able to run at full power for the first time to build up a greater understanding of the electric SUV, which they will race next year in some of the most remote corners of the planet.
The new deal with Sky Germany onboards is one of the biggest providers of top live sports action in Germany, famous for broadcasting Bundesliga matches live for the last 30 years and in 2020, signing an exclusive deal to air all Formula One races.
“Germany is a key market for us and I’m delighted Sky Germany has joined our 40-strong list of broadcasters,” said Ali Russell, chief marketing officer at Extreme E. “Not only is Sky Germany home to top quality sports, just like Extreme E, it has a strong environmental focus with Sky’s international sustainability programmes Sky Zero and Sky Ocean Rescue highlighting its carbon neutral and plastic reduction ambitions. We are delighted the channel will air our exciting racing concept, but also our wider storytelling around electrification and the environment.”
Charly Classen, executive vice president sport at Sky Deutschland, added: “Extreme E is a spectacular new racing series and a great addition to our motorsports line up on Sky Sport F1. Extreme E also strengthens our already rich on-demand motorsport offering. Not least because of our sustainability initiatives Sky Zero and Sky Ocean Rescue, the race series fits very well into our programme."
Extreme E’s first X Prix will take place in just 38 days. Ten teams are signed up to compete in Season 1, and the championship stipulates that each team must field both a male and female driver – a world-first in motorsport – in a bid for gender equality and a level playing field. The 20 drivers, which include the likes of Jenson Button, Carlos Sainz, Sébastien Loeb and Jamie Chadwick, will race an all-electric SUV – the ODYSSEY 21 – which is capable of firing the 1650 kg, 2.3m wide e-SUV from 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds, at gradients of up to 130%.
