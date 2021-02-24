As part of the UK’s Shared Rural Network (SRN) initiative between the UK government and major operators to extend mobile coverage in rural areas across the UK, BT-owned EE mobile network has announced plans to upgrade its 4G network in more than 500 areas in 2021.
Phase one of the scheme was announced on 27 January 2021 and now EE has come on board and has committed to upgrading its 4G network in 110 areas since the SRN deal was signed in March 2020 to bring improved connectivity to each UK nation. A further 469 upgrades will follow by the end of this year, meaning a total of 579 areas will benefit from extended EE 4G coverage by the end of 2021. Of these, 333 will be in England, 132 in Scotland, 76 in Wales, and 38 in Northern Ireland. As per the guidelines of the SRN scheme, all sites have been made available for other operators to share.
Commenting on the extension of the network, Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT Group, said: “Reliable connectivity is important wherever you live, work or travel, and we’re committed to improving and adding coverage to even the most remote areas. The investment BT has made in rural areas to date means we already have the infrastructure in place needed to extend our 4G coverage footprint further, minimising the number of new sites we need to build. There are many places where EE is the only provider with 4G coverage today, offering the other operators an opportunity to share our existing sites to plug gaps in their networks and improve mobile performance for everyone.”
In extending its 4G network to cover areas with high summer demand, EE says its 4G network now covers 94% of roads in Great Britain, all coastal locations and all 15 of Great Britain’s National Parks.
Commenting on the extension of the network, Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT Group, said: “Reliable connectivity is important wherever you live, work or travel, and we’re committed to improving and adding coverage to even the most remote areas. The investment BT has made in rural areas to date means we already have the infrastructure in place needed to extend our 4G coverage footprint further, minimising the number of new sites we need to build. There are many places where EE is the only provider with 4G coverage today, offering the other operators an opportunity to share our existing sites to plug gaps in their networks and improve mobile performance for everyone.”
In extending its 4G network to cover areas with high summer demand, EE says its 4G network now covers 94% of roads in Great Britain, all coastal locations and all 15 of Great Britain’s National Parks.