In a move that gives a clear indication as to the strategic importance of the platforms to the company, ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has appointed Olivier Jollet to the newly created role of senior vice president of strategy and business development, streaming and head of mobile.
VCNI’s portfolio comprises a number of leading consumer brands. Its portfolio includes Channel 5, Telefe, Network 10, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network, as well as streaming services Paramount+ and PlutoTV and ViacomCBS International Studios.
In his new role, Jollet will be tasked with driving mobile, streaming and business development strategy globally, continuing to expand VCNI’s mobile business, tapping into new, technologies including 5G and IOT to strengthen VCNI’s mobile strategy. Jollet will also be responsible for defining and developing the streaming strategy and business development priorities across VCNI and securing strategic partnerships to drive growth and revenue.
In Jollet’s previous dual-role as SVP of emerging business for ViacomCBS Networks EMEAA and SVP of mobile for VCNI, he developed and expanded the digital business across ViacomCBS’s international markets, and in his role as managing director of Europe for Pluto TV, he led the international development of Pluto TV, launching the first FAST service in the UK, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.
Based in Berlin, Jollet will collaborate with leaders across ViacomCBS, including content, distribution, marketing and finance, to ensure a coordinated approach to further developing ViacomCBS’s global streaming operating model, and identify new partnerships and opportunities across the digital entertainment ecosystem.
“It’s an honour to be appointed to this strategic role,” he remarked. “Streaming and mobile are key areas for our future success as the company embarks on an aggressive phase of digital transformation. With our great services and amazing content, there are many ways to engage our audiences and partners across the world.”
Jollet will report to Kelly Day, president of streaming and chief operating officer of VCNI and Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer of streaming, ViacomCBS. Commenting on the appointment, Day said: “As the company prepares for the upcoming international rollout of Paramount+ in Latin America and the Nordics and the continued expansion of Pluto TV internationally, elevating Olivier to this new role will enable us to further strengthen our strategy and new market development. Olivier’s digital expertise and business acumen is critical to our senior leadership team as we expand our integrated ecosystem and continue to deliver an exceptional consumer entertainment experience.”
