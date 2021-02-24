In November Community Fibre launched the capital’s first 3 Gigabit home broadband service and aims to connect 1 million London properties by the end of 2023.

It recently signed master wayleave agreements with three additional London boroughs, including Hackney Council, Barnet Council and Lambeth Council, enabling it to roll out its full-fibre broadband network to an extra 85,000 new properties in the coming months.

Graeme Oxby, CEO of Community Fibre commented: “2020 was without a doubt an unprecedented and difficult year for many. Despite this, our teams have worked hard to provide high-quality, 100% full-fibre broadband to London communities. As a London-based company, we are proud to have reached this new milestone today and will keep pursuing our efforts to provide better connectivity to those who need it the most and connect up to a million properties across the city by 2023. These rollouts will not only cover social housing and large blocks of flats, our primary focus in the past, but also include individual properties and terraced houses.”

Cllr Dan Thomas, leader of Barnet Council, added: “By enabling commercial investment in several new fibre broadband networks, we’re ensuring everyone will be able to benefit from highspeed internet connections as fast as possible. Life in the time of Covid-19 has increased our digital dependency for remote working, home schooling and staying in touch with our friends and loved ones. Having reliable and affordable broadband will ensure that Barnet will continue to be a great place to live, work and study.”

Community Fibre strives to support communities it serves in London and build a more inclusive digital future in the city. It provides free gigafast broadband connection to 123 community centres across London and became the first fixed broadband provider to offer 1-year free 50Mbps broadband in conjunction with our social landlord partners to vulnerable households in all the boroughs it serves to help with home-schooling through the lockdown.

Currently, Community Fibre is working with over 200 landlords in London to bring 100% full-fibre broadband to their properties at no extra cost to the community and is making inroads into connecting 1 million homes and businesses by 2023.