Hot on the heels of announcing that it had inked a series of contracts with leading European PSBs, leading satellite operator SES has announced a further boost to its video business in deals delivering NHK WORLD-JAPAN and AEB and EBC Channels.
In a renewal ensuring continued delivery of the Japanese news service to a footprint of 45 million viewers, Japan International Broadcasting (JIB), a subsidiary of Japan’s sole public broadcaster NHK and official distributor of NHK WORLD-JAPAN, has renewed its multi-year contract with SES for satellite capacity. The agreement will permit NHK’s free-to-air, English-language news and information channel in high-definition (HD) to continue to be distributed in SES’s prime orbital neighbourhood at 19.2 degrees East to over 45 million satellite TV-equipped homes across Europe.
“NHK WORLD-JAPAN is available as a 24-hour news and lifestyle channel in approximately 380million households in 160 regions and countries worldwide,” said Masaru Shiromoto, president and CEO of JIB. “The growth has been dramatic since the channel’s founding, and we are continually working to expand its availability. The renewal of service with SES at Astra 19.2 degrees East ensures that NHK WORLD-JAPAN will continue to be widely available in Europe with the high-quality transmission that our viewers expect.”
In December 2020, the Ethiopian Government announced that all satellite TV channels should be moved to SES’s NSS-12 satellite so that operator Ethiosat could meet the local TV audiences’ desire for local and international news and entertainment channels while fuelling growth in the Ethiopian media sector. And now, the Ethiosat platform is broadcasting all channels of the Association of Ethiopian Broadcasters (AEB) and the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) exclusively, including many of Ethiopia’s most popular channels such as EBS, ETV News and FANA TV. The variety of lifestyle, news, sport and educational channels – more than 90 channels, out of which 21 are in high definition (HD) – from the 57 degrees East neighbourhood.
“Repointing dishes for millions of TV households across Ethiopia is not an easy feat, and it’s only possible when we have committed partners such as SES. It has taken us slightly less than two months to get our members’ channels moved to Ethiosat via SES’s satellite, and we are pleased with the progress of repointing the antennas so far,” remarked AEB chairman Amman Fissehazion.
“We can proudly say that Ethiopians now have their own dedicated TV platform hosting exclusively all Ethiopian satellite TV channels,” added EBA director general Getachew Dinku Godana. “In addition to the high-quality content that this platform is offering, the strategic collaboration behind it has contributed to the creation of jobs and a sense of unity among the Ethiopian population.”
