The AminoOS-powered Amigo 7XC hybrid STB forms part of Cablenet’s new set of next generation TV services. AminoOS provides an extended, enhanced and fully certified version of Android TV that is fully compatible with operators’ infrastructure and networks. Meanwhile, Amino’s SaaS platform, Amino Engage, provides a suite of open standards, across any network, while simplifying OTT app management.

The Amigo 7XC uses Amino software to provide next-generation services that converge OTT and cable on Android TV. Amino says it provides a modern Android TV user experience for accessing linear or streaming content over hybrid networks, merging cable, multicast IPTV and OTT content with a single programme guide and modern UX.

Amino CEO Donald McGarva said: “When you’re an operator with a complex network architecture, flexibility is critical. Cablenet, primarily a cable operator until recently, was at the crossroads when it started rolling its FTTH services. The TV service was being delivered to customers through legacy cable STBs, which until that time did not support IP, ABR and DRM technologies. As a result, it quickly became apparent that alternative ways should be investigated that would allow it to continue offering a reliable and high quality TV service minimising investments on the optical infrastructure.

“By introducing AminoOS running on our Amigo 7XC hybrid Android TV STBs it managed to solve this issue and additionally minimised any operational costs by using the same solution on both networks. We enabled Cablenet to unify the management of its two networks and enabled the rollout of its next generation TV services. Amino is looking forward to playing an important part in Cablenet’s future success.”

Charalambos Moyseos, chief commercial officer – retail, Cablenet, commented: “Being able to deploy a single set-top box that allows us to manage our TV service, overcoming any restrictions imposed by the physical mediums of cable, fibre or pure OTT, will have a really positive impact on the performance, efficiency and quality of service offered to our subscribers. I’m also highly excited that we have been able to launch our next generation TV services. The combination of the Amigo 7XC and AminoOS enables us to be highly flexible in our network architecture and business model.”