In the latest addition to the Germany based AVOD TV provider’s growing library, AVOD streaming platform Filmzie is now available to watch in the UK on rlaxx TV.
With a vision of "watch more, search less”, and currently available in the UK, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the TV service says that its goal is to offer the best television experience according to modern standards and for that reason organises content in curated linear channels to save viewers lengthy search times. rlaxx TV programming draws on a global network of content partners which deliver bespoke content - which it calls premium niche from major studio productions to influencer channels - for viewers categories ranging from music, sports, kids, lifestyle, adventure to international feature films and there is the ability to access all content from an on-demand catalogue.
rlaxx TV uses a global network of content partners to license its content, include holders of video and TV rights from Africa, Asia, North and Latin America as well as Europe with premium content such as Young Hollywood, Azoome Kids TV, Masters of Food by Endemol Shine, Televisa Novelas, Vevo Pop, Gusto TV, Comedy Dynamics or World Poker Tour.
Joining these firms is the Filmzie slate which boasts a growing list of titles ranging from timeless classics to new releases from both major studios and indie producers. These titles include Taika Waititi’s cult favourite What We Do in The Shadows, legendary Korean director Park Chan Wook’s Lady Vengeance and Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, and Deception, starring Oscar-winning Geoffrey Rush.
“The public is beginning to realise that paying for endless subscriptions is not the only way to find great content. rlaxx TV understand our ambitions to bring great films and popular series to audiences around the world for free,” said Filmzie CEO Matej Boda commenting on the cooperation. “This deal further enhances our international growth with a partner that is ideally placed to support our expansion into new territories as we continue to acquire further content and grow our audience. By providing free content we’re giving people a choice that can save them money. The team at rlaxx TV recognize this and are the perfect partner to help democratize the content market.”
"We are very pleased to be able to offer our viewers premium content for true movie lovers by Filmzie in the future. For us, this cooperation is the next step towards a product offering that speaks to all passions and interests of our very diverse viewership,” added Dirk Wittenborg, president of rlaxx TV.
rlaxx TV uses a global network of content partners to license its content, include holders of video and TV rights from Africa, Asia, North and Latin America as well as Europe with premium content such as Young Hollywood, Azoome Kids TV, Masters of Food by Endemol Shine, Televisa Novelas, Vevo Pop, Gusto TV, Comedy Dynamics or World Poker Tour.
Joining these firms is the Filmzie slate which boasts a growing list of titles ranging from timeless classics to new releases from both major studios and indie producers. These titles include Taika Waititi’s cult favourite What We Do in The Shadows, legendary Korean director Park Chan Wook’s Lady Vengeance and Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, and Deception, starring Oscar-winning Geoffrey Rush.
“The public is beginning to realise that paying for endless subscriptions is not the only way to find great content. rlaxx TV understand our ambitions to bring great films and popular series to audiences around the world for free,” said Filmzie CEO Matej Boda commenting on the cooperation. “This deal further enhances our international growth with a partner that is ideally placed to support our expansion into new territories as we continue to acquire further content and grow our audience. By providing free content we’re giving people a choice that can save them money. The team at rlaxx TV recognize this and are the perfect partner to help democratize the content market.”
"We are very pleased to be able to offer our viewers premium content for true movie lovers by Filmzie in the future. For us, this cooperation is the next step towards a product offering that speaks to all passions and interests of our very diverse viewership,” added Dirk Wittenborg, president of rlaxx TV.